Centerville Police: West Bountiful man who fled scene of deadly bicycle-truck accident fatally shoots self after approached by officers

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Centerville police say two men, from Bountiful and West Bountiful, are dead after a bicycle collision with a truck Saturday night.

Centerville police were alerted to the crash at 11:18 p.m., and responded to the scene, at 600 S. Frontage Road.

“Witnesses on scene reported that a white Toyota Tundra had hit a male riding a bicycle, and then fled…” the police statement says. “The cyclist was identified as 63-year-old Kevin Reed Jessop of Bountiful, and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Witnesses to the crash provided a vehicle description that led Centerville Police officers to the residence of 43-year-old Justin Dewayne Bennett, of West Bountiful, the police statement says.

“Officers on scene located vehicle pieces on the ground outside the home,” the Centerville Police statement says.

“Officers then briefly made contact with Bennett outside his home. Bennet fled into his home, and a single gunshot was then heard by officers coming from inside the home.”

A search warrant was obtained.

Officers entered the home and located Bennett deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bennett’s death is being investigated jointly between the Centerville and West Bountiful Police departments.”

The truck used in the hit-and-run was located inside Bennett’s garage, the police statement says. Centerville detectives transported the truck for evidence processing. The exact circumstances leading up to the truck vs bicycle collision is still under investigation.

“The Centerville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families of both men.”

Anyone experiencing thoughts of harming themselves is urged to call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.