Centerville police wrangle moose visitor

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Centerville dealt with a large and reportedly stressed visitor Sunday.

“This morning we had a cow moose running loose in the new Summerhill development in the north end of town,” the department‘s Facebook post says.

“Our officers helped in her relocation. Not really news worthy, but who doesn’t like looking at moose pics, especially when they’re gorked out on tranquilizers with their tongue hanging out.”

Facebook commenters, who said they had seen the moose, reported she looked stressed, and they thanked the department for its intervention.

But even those who had not seen the animal seemed to appreciate the news and “gorked out” photo. A few comments:

“No, this is 100% newsworthy!”

“Was there a flying squirrel anywhere nearby?”

“It sounds like a children’s book ‘The Moose on the Loose.'”

“I really appreciate this kind of news! How lucky are we?”

“Is that Marvin the Moose again?” (“No, Martha,” the CPD responded.)

“What does ‘gorked out’ mean?”

Editor’s note: Urban dictionary defines it as “over-medicated to an extreme degree, and therefore appearing as if in a persistent vegetative state (see Gork, the acronym for God Only Really Knows).”