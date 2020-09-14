Centerville residents can take green waste to Davis, Bountiful landfills

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Centerville residents can now take their green waste to the Davis or Bountiful landfills following this week’s wind storm, officials said Sunday.

“Centerville residents, now that the dump sites within our city are closed we want you to be aware of two dump sites that are open for green waste in Davis County,” said a tweet from Centerville PD on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

The Davis landfill, at 1997 E. 3500 North in Layton, will accept green waste at no charge until Sept. 23, while the Bountiful City landfill, at 1300 W. 1600 North in Bountiful, will accept green waste at no charge until Sept. 19.