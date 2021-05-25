Chad and Lori Daybell indicted for murders of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell

REXBURG, Idaho, May 25, 2021 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell have been indicted on first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “J.J.” Vallow.

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday, which would have been J.J.’s ninth birthday, according to information released by East Idaho News. Wood, a special prosecutor in the case, was joined by local, state, federal law enforcement and other officials.

The news comes after a grand jury convened over the past week in Fremont County.

The following are charges Chad, a former Utah resident, and wife Lori are facing, according to a news release sent after Wood and Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake met with the media Tuesday afternoon:

Count I – Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Grand Theft by Deception for the death of Tylee Ryan.

Count II -Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of First Degree Murder for the death of Tylee Ryan.

Count III – Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Grand Theft by Deception for the death of J.J. Vallow.

Count IV – Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of First Degree Murder for the death of J.J. Vallow.

Count V – Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

Count VI – Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of First Degree Murder in the death of his wife Tammy Daybell.

Count VII – Lori Daybell was indicted on the charge of Grand Theft related to Social Security Survivor benefits over $1,000 allocated for the care of minors Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow that were appropriated after the children were missing and ultimately found deceased.

Count VIII – Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of Insurance Fraud related to a life insurance policy he had on Tammy Daybell for which he was the beneficiary and received funds after her death.

Count IX – Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of Insurance Fraud related to another life insurance policy he had on Tammy Daybell for which he was the beneficiary and received funds after her death.

Grand jury proceedings are held in strict confidence and are sealed from the public, so it’s unknown what evidence and information led the jury to indict.

Wood and Blake released few details about the indictments but expressed thanks to the public for being patient over the past year.

The indictments come nearly one year after the bodies of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, were found buried on Chad’s Fremont County property. He was arrested June 9 on two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Tylee’s body was dismembered and burned, according to court documents. J.J.’s body was wrapped in tight black plastic and secured with gray duct tape.

Chad pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been in the Fremont County Jail on a $1 million bail.

Lori was arrested on Feb. 20, 2020, in Kauai, Hawaii, and extradited to Rexburg. She was charged with two felony charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and has been in the Madison County Jail on a $1 million bail. Lori pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chad and Lori married two weeks after Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, suddenly died on Oct. 19, 2019. The couple fled to Hawaii as police began investigating the disappearance of J.J. and Tylee.

Tammy’s death was originally believed to be from natural causes, but her body was exhumed for additional testing in December of 2019. The results were complete in February of this year, but were not released to the public.

Lori’s former husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019. Cox said the shooting was in self-defense, but the investigation is still open. Cox died of natural causes in December 2019, according to the Maricopa County, Arizona, medical examiner.