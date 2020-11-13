Chad and Lori Daybell trial now scheduled

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2020 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — New dates are on the calendar for the combined jury trial for Chad and Lori Daybell in 2021, the East Idaho News reported Thursday afternoon.

The couple was scheduled for separate jury trials until last month when District Judge Steven Boyce approved a motion by Special Prosecutor Rob Wood to combine the cases. The Daybell trial is now scheduled to begin on July 12. The trial is anticipated to last for several weeks. The trials were previously planned for the first part of 2021.

The Daybells are charged with felonies related to the concealment, alteration and destruction of the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, Lori Daybell’s two children. In June, investigators found the bodies buried on Chad Daybell’s Salem property.

Additionally, Chad Daybell’s attorney John Prior was scheduled to argue for dismissal of the case in November, and a hearing was to be held to move the trial out of Fremont County. Those hearings have now been rescheduled to Jan. 6.

Prior has argued that Chad Daybell cannot obtain a fair trial in the small eastern Idaho county due to extensive media coverage of the case. Mark Means, Lori Daybell’s attorney, has also asked to move the trial expressing similar concerns.

Authorities arrested Chad Daybell on June 9 of this year in Fremont County after the remains of J.J. and Tylee were found buried in his backyard. J.J. was found wrapped tightly in plastic that had been taped. Tylee was found dismembered.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Lori Daybell was arrested on Feb. 20, and jailed in Madison County. She has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.