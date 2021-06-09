Chad Daybell pleads not guilty to all 9 charges brought against him

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — During an arraignment on Wednesday, Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to all nine charges brought against him, according to the East Idaho News.

Chad Daybell appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce at the Fremont County Courthouse for his District Court Arraignment at 10:30 a.m., which can be seen above.

In addition, a judge has now committed Lori Vallow Daybell to a state mental health facility.

Lori Daybell’s order, signed by District Judge Steven Boyce on Thursday, will send her into the care of the Department of Health and Welfare to undergo treatment to restore her mental competency. Lori Daybell’s competency was called into question in March and last month Boyce put a stay or temporary pause on her criminal case.

“The court finds that the Defendant does lack (the) capacity to make informed decisions about treatment,” Boyce writes in the order. “The court finds that the defendant is not dangerously mentally ill.”

Last month, a Fremont County Grand Jury indicted Lori Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell on various charges, including first-degree murder for the deaths of Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow – Lori Daybell’s two children.

With Lori Daybell’s commitment, Idaho law allows her to be held in a health and welfare facility for up to 90 days to restore her competency. If that happens, court proceedings resume as normal. If not, the pause extends another 180 days, and she would continue to receive treatment. It’s unclear which state facility Lori Daybell will be sent to.