Charges filed against 2 men after shooting, 7-hour standoff in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges have been filed against two men accused of firing several shots at a Salt Lake City apartment complex and then barricading themselves inside a Kearns home for more than seven hours.

Phillip Ray Cordova, 18, of West Valley City, and Angel Daniel Canal Lepe, 18, of Kearns, each were charged Monday with six counts of aggravated assault and 14 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, all third-degree felonies.

The investigation began with a report of shots being fired Sept. 24 at an apartment complex near 1800 W. Independence Blvd., according to charging documents filed Monday in 3rd District Court.

Salt Lake City police arrived and found bullet holes in the front doors of two apartments, charges state.

Officers interviewed a man who said Lepe had inappropriately touched an underage girl, leading to a confrontation between the men, according to charging documents. During the confrontation, Lepe called Cordova to the apartments, witnesses told police.

The man told police Lepe tried to run, but he was able to detain him. That’s when the man said he heard gunshots and ran to the front of the apartment and saw Cordova, also known as Phillip Avery, “firing a firearm at the apartments,” charges state.

The man told police Cordova then fired three shots into the door of an apartment and followed him until he pulled out his own gun and returned fire, according to charging documents.

In all, 14 bullet holes were found in the front door of one apartment and two in another, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Lepe and Cordova later barricaded themselves inside a Kearns home near 4300 West and 5700 South and were arrested Friday following a seven-hour police standoff.