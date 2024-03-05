Charges filed against man accused of threatening SLCPD officers with gun

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges were filed Monday against a 36-year-old Salt Lake City man accused of threatening two police officers with a gun last month.

Miles Matthew Moreland faces two second-degree felony counts of assault of a peace officer with a dangerous weapon following a Feb. 28 altercation with Salt Lake City police near 150 East and 700 South.

Police say Moreland was “staring [an officer] down,” pulled a firearm from his waistband and yelled, “Let’s go,” according to charges filed in 3rd District Court.

A second police officer ordered Moreland to drop the gun multiple times, but the man ignored the commands and walked away. Following additional orders to drop the gun, Moreland “eventually complied, went to the ground, and was placed into custody,” charges say.

Moreland later told police “he wanted to kill [the officers] but changed his mind when he became concerned that he would be shot,” according to charging documents.

Police also found a pill in Moreland’s possession, which the man said was “cockroach poison that he was going to use to kill someone with eventually,” charges say.

Police say the 9 mm gun had one bullet in the chamber and multiple rounds in the magazine.

Moreland is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.