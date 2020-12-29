Charges filed against man, woman, teen in Christmas morning murder in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges have been filed against three suspects in the Christmas morning shootings that left a man dead and a woman critically injured in Riverdale.

Those charged are Liam H. Gale, 31, who remained at large at latest report; 31-year-old Brittany Ann Rogers, of Clearfield, who is in custody at the Weber County Jail; and 16-year-old Rayburn Jimmy Bennett Jr., a West Valley City juvenile whose name has been released because he has been charged as an adult. Bennett — who police say admitted to being the shooter — is being held at a juvenile facility.

Shot and killed in the incident was 36-year-old Trevor Anthony Martin. A 42-year-old woman was shot in the face and was hospitalized in critical condition.

A statement from the Riverdale Police Department says Gale is wanted for murder. Court paperwork outlining the exact charges he faces has not yet been made public. Gale’s car was located in Salt Lake City, but he is not yet in custody. Gale is considered armed and dangerous.

Rogers faces first-degree felony charges of:

Murder

Three counts of aggravated robbery

Obstructing justice

Bennett faces first-degree charges of:

Two counts of aggravated murder

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Obstructing justice

A probable cause statement filed in Rogers’ case says she agreed to talk after being read her rights.

“Brittany admitted post-Miranda that she was aware that two other individuals were needing transportation to the residence to commit a robbery,” her statement says. “Brittany admitted that she facilitated transportation for the individuals to the residence.

“Brittany drove the suspected vehicle to the residence where the other suspects forced entry into the home. During the altercation after two suspects entered the home, two residents of the dwelling were injured by gun shots…. Brittany admitted that she transported the suspects from the scene after the incident occurred.

“Brittany stated as they traveled away from the area, clothing from one of the suspects was being discarded from the moving vehicle onto the roadway. When initially contacted by police, Brittany Rogers provided false information about her activities that evening until confronted with evidence that proved otherwise.”

Rogers told officers she drove to a parking lot, where her passengers exited a vehicle, got into a second vehicle, and left the area.

“During the course of Brittany Rogers aiding in the commission of that robbery, a person other than a party was killed,” the statement says. She is being held without bail.

Bennett’s probable cause statement says he also waived his Miranda Rights.

“Rayburn confessed to entering the victims’ residence with the intent to commit a robbery. He admitted to being armed with a handgun. Rayburn confessed to forcing his way into the home where he ultimately shot the male who later died from his injuries and to shooting the female who is in serious condition.

“After the shooting, Rayburn confessed to destroying some evidence such as his clothes.

Evidence and statements from witnesses corroborate the confession that Rayburn Bennett gave describing the shooting events and aftermath.”

Bennett is being held in a juvenile facility due to his age, “until the district court determines where the minor will be held until the time for trial according to Utah Code Ann. § 78A-6-703.2(3),” the probable cause statement says. “A presumption of detention applies pursuant to 77-20-1(8)(a) because Rayburn Bennett Jr. is charged with criminal homicide and offenses for which imprisonment may include life.”

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as it becomes available.