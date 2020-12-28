Cherry Peak Resort in Richmond to open Monday

RICHMOND, Utah, Dec. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cherry Peak Resort is set to open Monday; the last ski resort in Utah to welcome skiers this year.

“The wait is over!” said a Facebook post from the resort in Richmond. “Opening day is tomorrow… Monday, Dec. 28. We will be operating Gateway and the Magic Carpet 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. followed by night skiing 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Stay tuned for more terrain opening soon.”

Tubing will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and officials say it will most likely reach capacity; click here for more information.

For Cherry Peak’s COVID-19 guidelines click here.

For the official Utah snow report for each resort click here.