Child, 12, pinned, critically injured when car rams into South Salt Lake apartment building; gas leak prompts evacuations

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition Friday afternoon after a car rammed through the outer wall of her South Salt Lake apartment building, barrelled over her sofa, and pinned her to a wall.

“The female had to be extricated by fire/medical personnel, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” a South Salt Lake Police statement says.

“The female driver of the vehicle was also transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

Ambulance, police, fire and utility crews responded to the scene. A social media post by the South Salt Lake Police Department revealed that the area had to be evacuated due to a gas leak caused by the accident.

“Officers have evacuated the area of 300 block Summer Pine Drive,” the SSLPD post says. “A vehicle entered into the side of the building causing a gas leak. Please avoid the area to allow emergency workers to maintain scene safely.”

Officials at the scene said several adults and children, including an infant, were inside the apartment. They also said the driver of the car lived in the complex.

Police spokeswoman Danielle Croyle told Gephardt Daily that the child suffered a serious head injury.

“The vehicle accident is still under investigation,” a SSLPD statement says. “No enforcement action has been taken at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this accident as details become available.