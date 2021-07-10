Child, 7, fatally shot in Wasatch County; 3 intoxicated people taken into custody

HEBER CITY, Utah, July 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officers in Wasatch County are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl Friday night.

According to a statement by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, emergency dispatchers “received a call about 10:35 p.m. from a man stating he was on his way to the Heber Valley Hospital.”

Because of a language barrier, the call had to be routed through a “Language Line” for translation, the statement said.

“At approximately 10:50 p.m., the Heber Valley Hospital called the 911 Center stating there was a 7-year-old girl in the Emergency Department with a gunshot wound.”

Wasatch County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to both the hospital and the child’s home at the Wasatch Commons Apartments, the statement said.

“Shortly after deputies arrived at the residence, they heard a gunshot coming from inside or close to a neighboring apartment. Deputies approached and took three intoxicated individuals into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear what connection, if any, the three may have had to the shooting.

“Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, at about 11:30 p.m., the 7-year-old child died,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

The case is being investigated by the Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 435-654-WCSO.

“The Sheriff’s Office has searched the area and considers it safe for residents at this time,” the statement said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.