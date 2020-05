DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued over broadcast stations for a child reported abducted from Duchesne County has been cancelled.

The alert was cancelled about 30 minutes after it was broadcast.

The original notice reported a 4-year-old boy taken from Fruitland, in Duchesne County. He was reported taken by a man driving a Nissan.

No explanation was provided with the alert cancellation.