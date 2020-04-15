Child Care Operations Grant program created to assist Utah’s child care system

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Child Care Task Force announced Wednesday the launch of the Child Care Operations Grant program to support Utah’s child care programs and the professional caregivers who are working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utilizing funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the Utah Office of Child Care will provide these grants for child care providers statewide, said a news release from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, 38% of Utah’s licensed child care centers and 18% of its licensed family child care programs have closed. These closures are due to low enrollment in child care programs. Families who continue to need child care now have limited options for child care available through the existing child care system.

“Like many small businesses in Utah, child care providers are grappling with the impacts of COVID-19 on their business, employees and services,” said Tracy Gruber, Office of Child Care director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services and liaison to the Governor’s task force. “These grants will provide child care business owners with the means to remain open — despite low enrollment — and continue supporting Utah’s workforce who are in need of child care at this critical time.”

Child care programs with a license in good standing from Utah Child Care Licensing and are open and providing child care services may be eligible for a Child Care Operations Grant. The monthly funding granted to each program will be 75% of the difference between past one-month average tuition payments minus any issued or obligated subsidy payments from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“I am grateful for the work of the Child Care Task Force and the quick response from the Utah Office of Child Care to address the needs of Utah’s child care business owners,” said Johnny Anderson, president of ABC Great Beginnings. “These grants will help keep providers open and their teachers employed during the current health and financial crisis, as well as ensure our child care system will be able to continue serving Utah’s working families into the future.”

Child care business owners can go to jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for more information and to download the Child Care Operations Grant payment agreement form.