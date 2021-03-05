Child criticality injured in I-15 crash near Lehi

LEHI, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound Interstate 15 at Lehi Main Street is shut down after a critical injury crash Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of mile post 282, said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 5:17 p.m.

“Single vehicle into the wall with three occupants,” the tweet said. “One child passenger in critical condition transported by air ambulance. The driver and passenger taken in fair/stable condition by ground ambulance.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

