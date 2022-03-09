Child critically injured in 9 vehicle crash on I-15 in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah, March 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash which injured a child and closed traffic Wednesday on northbound Interstate 15 in Weber County.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily nine vehicles were involved in the early morning crash which was reported just after 5 a.m.

First responders said the injured child, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, was believed to be a 3-year-old girl who had “suffered serious to critical injuries.”

She was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden before being flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Roden said there were other injuries reported but none were considered life-threatening.

It is unclear if weather played a role in the crash, but Roden cautioned drivers that roads were slick and winter driving conditions would continue into Wednesday.

“We just keep advising drivers to use caution and just really slow those speeds,” Roden said, “in case they experience those icy patches.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.