Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight.

Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting.

First responders arrived and placed a medical helicopter on standby as they worked to save the child’s life, but the 3-year-old died at the scene.

Taylorsville Police Sgt. Aaron Cheshire told Gephardt Daily the 911 call was made by a parent who said “their child had shot themselves.”

Cheshire said the case was being investigated as an accident and detectives were attempting to determine how it all took place.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.