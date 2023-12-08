Child flown to Primary Children’s Hospital after 2-story fall in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old girl was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital Thursday afternoon after a fall from a 2-story window.

The child was conscious and breathing but bleeding from head wounds, Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon said of the incident dispatched just before 5 p.m.

The Life Flight helicopter that transported the girl had to land at Brookhaven Elementary two blocks from where the incident occurred in a crowded residential neighborhood in the vicinity N. Mountain Field Dr.