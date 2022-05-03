Child struck, killed by USPS truck in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, May 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are investigating a collision Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a 5-year-old child.

The child was struck by a U.S. Post office vehicle in the area of 9300 Blossomwood Circle, a Sandy City Police statement says.

“The driver remained on scene and is cooperating. Initial investigation — speed or impairment not a contributing factor in the collision,” says a statement tweeted by the SCPD.

Gephardt Daily will have more details as the investigation continues.