Child wounded in West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, January 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 9-year-old child had to be airlifted to a hospital after being wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

West Valley City Police say it happened in the 1500 block of West Calvo Drive just before 9 p.m.

Police say the child was inside a home and hit by a bullet which came through a wall.

The 9-year-old was reported in stable condition after arriving at the hospital.

Police are canvassing the area looking for potential witnesses.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.