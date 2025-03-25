Children sought in Amber Alert safe, father in custody

RIVERDALE, Utah, March 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Two young children sought in a Utah Amber Alert were found safe; their father, identified as the suspect in their disappearance, as well as a person interest in the death of a woman whose body was found Monday afternoon inside a burning Riverdale home, is in custody.

According to Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren, Ricardo Rojel Trujillo, 29, was arrested about 7:50 p.m. in Utah County’s Springville Canyon.

The children, a boy and girl, ages three and two, were found safe nearby, along with their father’s F-150 Ford pickup truck.

Warren said a woman who had seen the Amber Alert spotted the truck and called Springville PD.

The Amber Alert was issued about 5 p.m., about two hours after firefighters were dispatched to a Riverdale residence in a manufactured home community near 5100 South 1050 West.

A woman’s body was discovered inside and police quickly declared the death suspicious.

Investigators on the scene of a suspected arson fire in Riverdale, Utah, March 24, 2025. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

When investigators realized the woman’s children, and her partner, Trujillo, were missing, they issued the Amber Alert. Part of their decision was based on Trujillo’s history of domestic violence and drug use, including a January 2025 arrest on charges of domestic violence in the presence of children and possession of methamphetamine. In 2021, he was arrested for strangling his girlfriend, who was 14 weeks pregnant.