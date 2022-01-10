Child’s condition improving after drive-by shooting, West Valley City Police following ‘good leads’ on suspect

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, January 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 9-year-old child wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night is improving, West Valley City Police Department tweeted Sunday night.

“The child’s family reports the child is doing well,” the tweet said.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of West Calvo Drive just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the child was inside a home and was struck by a bullet that came through a wall. The 9-year-old was airlifted to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition after arrival.

WVCPD tweeted Sunday night: “No update regarding the suspect(s) at this time, however, investigators have developed good leads & are following up.”

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to call WVCPD at 801-840-4000.