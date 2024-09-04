‘Chim’ the snow leopard’s legacy lives; cubs soon to make Hogle Zoo debut

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Like proud parents, Hogle Zoo is sharing the latest news of their darling “snowballs,” the two snow leopard cubs born in June, who are the living legacy of their father, Chim, short for Chimeegui, the beloved snow leopard who was lost to a brief, yet fatal illness, just two weeks ago.

According to the zoo, the furry bundles of joy are brother and sister, [male and female] confirmed after their recent 12-week veterinary checkup. The healthy cubs were born to their mother, Babs, the morning of June 4. The first cub was delivered around 6:40 a.m., with the second cub following closely behind at around 7:55 am.

“Babs is already showing great maternal skills as a first-time mom, grooming and snuggling around both cubs,” the zoo said at the time.

The birth of the cubs has been heralded as an important step toward conserving the elusive and vulnerable snow leopard species, the zoo said upon their delivery. “Please note that Babs and her cubs will NOT be [soon] visible to guests, as they’re being given time to adapt safely and comfortably to their new environment,” the zoo wrote back in June. “#Cubdates to come about how and when you can view the cubs!”

Born at Hogle in 2012, Chim was joined by Babs in 2021 as part of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program (SSP) breeding recommendation. “With the birth of his two cubs, Chim helped contribute significantly to the conservation of vulnerable snow leopards. It was an immense privilege to have him in our care as an ambassador to his species.”