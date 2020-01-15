Chris Young to launch ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough’ tour with June stop in Utah

“BIG NEWS!!!!!! Town ain’t even big enough for it!!!! @scottymccreery @theypaytonsmith #TownAintBigEnoughWorldTour,” the post reads.
“Town Ain’t Big Enough” begins May 28 in Detroit, Mich., and ends Sept. 26 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tour takes its name from Young’s duet with Lauren Alaina, released in July.
Young is known for the singles “Gettin’ You Home,” “The Man I Want to Be,” “Aw Naw,” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Drowning.” He released his seventh studio album, “Losing Sleep,” in 2017, and has yet to share a release date for his new album, “Raised on Country.”
Here’s the full list of dates for the Town Ain’t Big Enough tour:
May 28 – Detroit, Mich., DTE Energy Music Theatre
May 29 – Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
May 30 – Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
June 12 – Portland, Ore., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 13 – Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheater
June 20 – Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 27 – Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
June 28 – Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 9 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
July 10 – Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 11 – Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 – Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 25 – Gilford, N.H., at Bank of NH Pavilion
July 30 – Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater
July 31 – Tuscaloosa, Ala., at The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 1 – Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Ampitheater
Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 14 – Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 15 – Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 20 – St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 – Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
Aug. 22 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 28 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts CEnter
Aug. 29 – Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 11 – Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
Sept. 25 – Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center