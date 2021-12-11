Chunk of ice shatters van’s windshield on I-15 after breaking free from other vehicle

UTAH, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — There was a close call for the driver of a van on Interstate 15 Friday when a chunk of ice broke free from another vehicle and smashed into the van’s windshield.

“This vehicle was traveling southbound on I-15 when the vehicle in front lost a big chunk of ice and broke the windshield,” the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted.

“Luckily, there were no injuries to the driver,” the tweet said.

“Now that the snow has calmed down, this is a good reminder to clear the ice and snow off your vehicle!”

The common sense reminder on basic winter driving came after a couple of tough days for Utah motorists and first responders.

According to the UHP, there have been 355 accidents reported since 5 p.m. Thursday.

“Yesterday we reported 189 crashes from midnight to 5:00 PM, today we have handled 166 from midnight to 1:15 PM,” the UHP said.

Utahns will have more chances to hone their winter driving skills next week, when another round of storms is expected to make its way across the state as early as Tuesday.

For more winter driving tips from Utah Highway Patrol click here.