Church group, leaders rescued from ‘treacherous’ Utah slot canyon

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah. June 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fifteen members of a church group along with two adult leaders had to be rescued Friday morning from a dangerous slot canyon in Garfield County.

The rescue attempt was first confirmed in a statement posted on social media by Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins.

“We are in the middle of rescuing 15 young men and two young men leaders in one of ours most treacherous slot canyons in Garfield County,” Perkins wrote. “The DPS helicopter is on scene along with deputies and rope rescue personnel.”

The church group, which has not yet been identified, spent the night in the notorious slot canyon after entering Thursday and being unable to make its way out. Without giving away its exact location, experts in Utah canyoneering say the specific slot canyon the group was exploring is a tight squeeze and an extreme physical challenge for even the most skilled climbers.

At 11:11 a.m. Perkins tweeted a second time, saying the group had been rescued.

“I got an update on the Search And Rescue involving the youth group. Everyone has been rescued and taken to safety everyone is OK,” Perkins said. “I can’t thank our DPS helicopter crew enough along with Wayne County deputies Garfield County Deputy‘s and Search And Rescue.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox praised the successful rescue operation. “That’s great news! Thank you Sheriff.”