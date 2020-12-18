Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints adds handbook material addressing prejudice, more

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday released a new batch of updates to its general handbook, including a section decrying prejudice.

“All people are children of God. All are brothers and sisters who are part of His divine family,” the handbook now says. “Prejudice is not consistent with the revealed word of God.

“Favor or disfavor with God depends on devotion to Him and His commandments, not on the color of a person’s skin or other attributes. The Church calls on all people to abandon attitudes and actions of prejudice toward any group or individual.”

A previous update regarding skin color came in 1978 when Church leaders said a revelation directed them to grant the priesthood to eligible males of African heritage, who had previously been excluded due to their race.

“This ongoing handbook revision is being done under the direction of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles,” a Church statement says. “The text is designed to help leaders around the world serve with Christlike care when implementing and adapting the Church’s programs, policies and procedures to their circumstances.”

In a section published in February 2020 regarding transgender people, reference to “birth sex” have been changed to “biological sex at birth.”

Another new update addresses the baptism of congregation members with intellectual disabilities.

“New policies regarding members with intellectual disabilities recognize the challenges that members sometimes face in making decisions about ordinances. The handbook now explains that the bishop has responsibility for baptisms of members of record who are baptized at age 9 or older because of intellectual disabilities.

“These members no longer have to be taught by the missionaries unless they desire to be. The handbook also encourages individuals, leaders, and, where applicable, parents to counsel together in making decisions about receiving ordinances.”

And another update urges members to dress in their best available church clothing when coming to Sacrament meeting.

“The rewritten chapters align with the handbook’s organizing framework of the work of salvation and exaltation,” the statement says. “This work includes (1) following the teachings of Jesus Christ, (2) caring for those in need, (3) inviting all to receive Christ’s message, and (4) uniting families for eternity. The content has also been simplified, reduced and made more adaptable for congregations of all sizes worldwide. The newly rewritten chapters are”:

Since the first release of General Handbook chapters in February 2020, nearly 60 percent of the handbook has been reworked. The General Handbook replaces “Handbook 1” (for stake presidents and bishops) and “Handbook 2” (for all leaders). The remainder of the handbook will be revised in 2021.

New and Updated Policies

Other updates published on December 18 include many new and updated policies. For example, a new section on prejudice reflects recent teachings from President Russell M. Nelson and President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency about honoring the dignity and divinity of every soul.

An added section titled “Seeking Information from Reliable Sources” counsels Latter-day Saints to be wise in their pursuit of truth. “Seek out and share only credible, reliable, and factual sources of information,” the text says. “Avoid sources that are speculative or founded on rumor. The guidance of the Holy Ghost, along with careful study, can help members discern between truth and error (see Doctrine and Covenants 11:12; 45:57). In matters of doctrine and Church policy, the authoritative sources are the scriptures, the teachings of the living prophets, and the General Handbook.”

Another new section (“Dress and Appearance”) encourages Latter-day Saints to “show respect for the body in their choices about appropriate dress and appearance. What is appropriate varies across cultures and for different occasions. For example, for sacrament meeting, individuals wear their best available Sunday clothing to show respect for the sacrament ordinance. This same principle applies to temple attendance. Disciples of Jesus Christ will know how best to dress and groom themselves.” This new section also says “members and leaders should not judge others based on dress and appearance. They should love all people, as the Savior commanded.”

Throughout the handbook, references to “birth sex” were changed to “biological sex at birth.” This was done to be consistent with the first reference in section 38.6.23 (“Transgender Individuals“), published in February 2020.

The medical marijuana section (first published in July 2020) clarifies that a person should follow the “dosage and mode of administration from the physician or other authorized medical provider.” Also, “the Church does not approve of vaping marijuana unless the medical provider has authorized it based on medical necessity.” The Church continues to oppose the use of marijuana for recreational purposes.

The handbook section on the Word of Wisdom has been renamed “Word of Wisdom and Healthy Practices.” In addition to noting the Church’s long-established counsel to abstain from tobacco, alcohol, tea and coffee, the text clarifies that “there are other harmful substances and practices that are not specified in the Word of Wisdom or by Church leaders. Members should use wisdom and prayerful judgment in making choices to promote their physical, spiritual, and emotional health.”

An updated section on medical and health care notes that “seeking competent medical help, exercising faith, and receiving priesthood blessings work together for healing, according to the will of the Lord.” Latter-day Saints “are discouraged from seeking miraculous or supernatural healing from an individual or group that claims to have special methods for accessing healing power outside of prayer and properly performed priesthood blessings. These practices are often referred to as ‘energy healing.’ Other names are also used. Such promises for healing are often given in exchange for money.”

See below for an index of all new and revised sections and chapters published on December 18.

Translated portions of the new handbook were published in October and November of this year. The entire handbook is expected to be updated in English by the end of 2021. Updated chapters are being translated into 35 languages and released as soon as they are available. Additional languages may also be made available in the future.

