Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces changes to temple garments; urges respect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced changes to ceremonial garments worn in LDS Temples.

A video accompanying the announcement also asks the public to respect temple garments worn daily as underwear by many members of the faith, and labels terms such as “magic underwear” as offensive.

Ceremonial temple garments

“The First Presidency has recently made adjustments to the clothing to be more simple, comfortable, and cost-effective, as well as to enhance the temple experience for patrons,” a statement released Friday by the LDS Church says.

“This change does not alter the sacred nature of covenants made in the temple. Ceremonial clothing previously used may still be worn for temple worship.”

The adjustments include:

A simpler design for the veil and robe

Removing the plastic insert from the cap and the tie from the cap and veil

Using a more durable fabric for the robe, cap, and sash so that they last longer and are easier to care for

The robe, cap, sash, and envelope will be made of the same material, and the apron will not be changed, a frequently asked question page says.

The adjusted ceremonial clothing will be available churchwide beginning March 31, 2020, the statement indicates, and can be purchased at this not-yet-operational website, which requires members with temple recommends to log in.

People who own the current model of ceremonial clothing for temple ceremonies can continue to wear what they have as long as they like.

A 4:12 minute video shared by the Church begins with a 1:43 minute review of religious garments worn by worshipers and officials of other faiths.

The video then transitions to a brief description of ceremonial temple garments worn during ceremonies within LDS temples. It then continues to the kind of temple garments worn daily underneath normal clothing by many members of the LDS Church.

Under-clothing temple garments

“Some people incorrectly refer to temple garments as ‘magical’ or as ‘magic underwear,'” the video said, referring to the latter.

“These words are not only inaccurate, but also offensive to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There is nothing magical or mystical about temple garments, and Church members ask for the same degree of respect and sensitivity that would be afforded to any other faith by people of goodwill.

“Temple garments are worn by adult members of The Church who have made sacred promises in the temple to keep God’s commandments and live the gospel of Jesus Christ,” the video’s narrator states.

“To Church members, the modest temple garment worn under normal clothing, and the symbolic robes worn during Temple worship represent a sacred and personal aspect of their relationship with God and their commitment to live good, honorable lives.”

To view the video, click on the player below: