Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces location of first temple to be built in India

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location for its first temple in India, which it says will serve nearly 14,000 Latter-day Saints.

“The 38,670-square-foot temple will be built on a 1.62-acre site at 2-B, Garudachar Palya, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka, in India,” a Church statement says. “The temple was announced in April 2018 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.”

Existing church offices and a meeting house already on the site will be removed, the statement says.

“A new two-level meetinghouse will be built, along with new Church offices, a distribution center and housing for patrons. The site will also include new residences for the temple president, temple and service missionaries and the mission president.

“This will be the first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in India, which has nearly 14,000 members in 45 congregations. There are more than 1.2 million Latter-day Saints in Asia.”

Detailed plans for this temple are still being developed, and will be announced at a later date, the the LDS Church statement says. The groundbreaking date has not yet been set.

“Project leaders will soon start working with local government officials to begin the permitting and design approval process.”