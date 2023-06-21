Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces Orem Temple open house dates

OREM, Utah, June 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the dedication and open house dates for the Orem Utah Temple.

The date of the Provo Utah Temple closure, for renovations, also has been announced.

Orem Temple

The Orem Temple was first announced on Oct. 5, 2019, and the groundbreaking took place 11 months later.

With construction nearing completion, public open houses have been announced. They will begin on Friday, Oct. 27 of this year, and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving Day.

Prior to the public open houses, a media day will be held, and invited guests will tour for two days.

The Orem Utah Temple will be dedicated on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in two sessions, at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. local time. The dedicatory sessions will be broadcast to all units in the Orem Utah Temple district. Additional details regarding the temple dedication will be announced at a future date.

After its dedication, the temple will no longer be open to the general public.

Provo Temple closure

As announced in October 2021, the Provo Utah Temple will be closed to accommodate reconstruction of the temple at the end of the day on Feb. 24, 2024, a Saturday.

“During the closure, members from the temple district are encouraged to attend other temples as their circumstances permit,” the LDS Church statement says.