Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces plans for 17 new temples

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples.

The announcement came Sunday during the final session of the April 2022 General Conference.

Locations include eight in the United states.

The announced locations are:

Modesto, California

Tampa, Florida

Montpelier, Idaho

Wichita, Kansas

Missoula, Montana

Cleveland, Ohio

Knoxville, Tennessee

Austin, Texas

Santos, Brazil

Maceió, Brazil

Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico

San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Wellington, New Zealand

Cusco, Peru

Barcelona, Spain

Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Birmingham, United Kingdom

This brings worldwide temples — including those that are active, under construction or renovation, or announced — to 282.

Utah accounts for 28 temples. No new Utah sites were announced.