Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces plans for 17 new temples

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples.
The announcement came Sunday during the final session of the April 2022 General Conference.
Locations include eight in the United states.
The announced locations are:
- Modesto, California
- Tampa, Florida
- Montpelier, Idaho
- Wichita, Kansas
- Missoula, Montana
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Austin, Texas
- Santos, Brazil
- Maceió, Brazil
- Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico
- San Luis Potosí, Mexico
- Wellington, New Zealand
- Cusco, Peru
- Barcelona, Spain
- Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
- Birmingham, United Kingdom
This brings worldwide temples — including those that are active, under construction or renovation, or announced — to 282.
Utah accounts for 28 temples. No new Utah sites were announced.