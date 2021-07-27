Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces Saturday evening conference sessions to continue after all

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The First presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that Saturday evening conference sessions will be held after all, and will be available for remote viewing.

Church officials had announced last month that the session, which were at the time geared toward either women or priesthood holders, would be cancelled.

“Saturday evening session will be discontinued; in-person attendance for October 2021 conference will not be available,” said a heading on the June news release.

“Beginning with October’s general conference and continuing thereafter, the Saturday evening sessions will be discontinued. Previously, a Saturday evening session was held for women (in October) and priesthood holders (in April). This change is being made because all sessions of general conference are now available to anyone who desires to watch or listen.

“For the October 2021 general conference (to be held October 2–3), conference proceedings will originate from the Conference Center auditorium in Salt Lake City. Once again, the Conference Center will be closed to the public.”

Update

On Tuesday, the LDS Church update announced the Saturday evening session would be reinstated, would be virtual, and would provide a generalized opportunity for leaders to speak and viewers to listen worldwide.

“Beginning with the October 2021 semiannual general conference, the Saturday evening session will be continued,” the Tuesday statement says. “All members and friends of the Church are invited to view this session.

“It will not have a specific theme, nor will it be intended for any particular demographic or leadership group. Holding this session will allow for more gospel topics to be taught and permit more general leaders to address the conference.

“We thank the Lord for His direction in this matter. We express our deep love and appreciation for the faithful members of the Church throughout the world and look forward to general conference, when the word of the Lord will be imparted through His servants.”

The statement issued was signed by the first presidency, Russell M. Nelson, Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring.

To read the update online, click here.