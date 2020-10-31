Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints breaks ground for Taylorsville Utah Temple

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ground was broken Saturday for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be constructed in Taylorsville, Utah.

Presiding was Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Gong was recently in the news when he and his wife, Susan Lindsay, caught and recovered from COVID-19.

“By tradition, a temple groundbreaking includes a site dedication prayer and turning of the soil,” said Gong, at the ceremony open to invited guests.

Local COVID-19 restrictions prevented a large-scale event, a statement issued by the LDS Church noted.

Guests included local leaders representing the communities in the temple district along Utah’s Jordan River corridor, including Kearns, West Valley City, Taylorsville, Bennion, Murray and Cottonwood.

“Turning the soil symbolizes the beginning of construction,” Gong added.

“Gathered in these times, in person and via technology, we acknowledge and rejoice with faithful generations, including in historic ‘over Jordan’ communities, who have, here at heart, made this valley home,” Gong said during the dedicatory prayer. “We celebrate the continuing legacy and promise of their righteous lives and examples.”

Elder Gong continued, “Grateful roots and wings, we come as one from across our generations, communities, heritages and languages — one in heart and mind, one in the restored gospel of Thy Son Jesus Christ, one in the household of faith and fellowship of the saints.”

The Taylorsville Utah Temple will be built on a 7.5-acre site located at 2603 West 4700 South. The three-story structure will be 70,000 square feet in size and will include a center spire.

Elder Craig C. Christensen, Utah Area President, conducted the groundbreaking service.

“This temple will be not just a blessing to the members of the church, but everyone in this community will take some sense of ownership and pride,” Christensen said. “We’re just watching the temples start to dot this land. It’s a reflection of the strength of the saints in Utah.”

The Taylorsville Utah Temple was announced in October 2019 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Utah has 25 temples announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Taylorsville, temples have been announced in Lindon, Syracuse, Tooele Valley and Washington County (Red Cliffs). Temples in Layton, Orem and Saratoga Springs are currently under construction. The Church has 168 operating temples in the world.