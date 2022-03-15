Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to ‘gradually return temples to full operation’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced its intent to return LDS temples to full operation.

A letter issued by the first presidency was released Tuesday afternoon, and appears below.

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

Thank you for your patience during restricted temple operations that occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are eager to return the temples to full operation as soon as possible. Now that more people are immunized, we are pleased to announce that temples throughout the world will gradually return to more normal operations, including the elimination of face masks and capacity restrictions.

Based on local circumstances, the return to normal operations for each temple will be made by the temple presidencies and Area Presidencies in consultation with the Temple Department. Temple presidencies are invited to prepare plans to return temples to full capacity.

We are grateful for the sacred work performed in temples. We trust that our members will rejoice in the lessening of restrictions and will increase their commitment to temple and family history work.

Sincerely,

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

Temple numbers

The LDS Church has 265 temples in operation around the world, according to its statistics webpage. Additional numbers are:

Temples dedicated: 170

In operation: 162

Under renovation: 8

Under construction: 45

Announced: 50

Site locations announced: 20

Gephardt Daily will have more information as updates are provided.