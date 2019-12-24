Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson shares Christmas message

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared a Christmas message Tuesday.

Nelson posted the following message on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts:

The life of Jesus Christ neither began in Bethlehem nor ended on Calvary’s cross. He was a God before He ever came to this earth. He was the Jehovah of the Old Testament and became the Christ of the New. He atoned for the sins and sorrows of all mankind in Gethsemane and completed His ultimate sacrifice on a cross at Calvary. He rose again the third day in glorious resurrection. The ending of His mortal life was the beginning of eternal hope and happiness for each of us. He lives! And He loves us more than we can comprehend. Jesus the Christ stands ready to help, heal, and strengthen each of us in His divinely commissioned way.

At this Christmas season our thoughts turn to this babe born in Bethlehem. I urge you to seek this Jesus. He truly is the Prince of Peace. I invite you to draw closer to Him and experience the joy that envelops all who are willing to follow the Lord Jesus Christ. As one of His Apostles, I bless you with the ability to receive and feel the infinite love that our Savior and our Heavenly Father have for you.

May you have a Christmas filled with peace, love, and joy.

The post drew more than 95,000 likes on Instagram, 38,000 reactions on Facebook, and 4,900 likes on Twitter in six hours.