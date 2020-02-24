Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases Charities Annual Report

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The 2019 Latter-day Saint Charities Annual Report was released by the Church Monday.

Work was undertaken in 142 countries and territories through 3,221 completed projects with 2,000 partners, said a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Latter-day Saint Charities provided the following numbers:

Emergency response: 194 projects in 64 countries and territories

Vision care: 129,819 people helped in 32 countries and territories

Maternal and newborn care: 83,555 people assisted in 27 countries and territories

Food security: 181,398 people helped in 15 countries and territories

Clean water and sanitation: 316,790 people helped in 26 countries and territories

Immunizations: Six campaigns to eliminate disease in developing countries

Wheelchairs: 52,381 people helped in 41 countries and territories

Refugee response: 387 projects in 48 countries and territories

International community projects: 994 projects in 107 countries and territories

U.S. and Canada community projects: Various projects in 42 states and provinces

In addition to being funded by Latter-day Saints who give to the Church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund, Latter-day Saint Charities is also supported by other donors, the news release said.

“In 2019, Latter-day Saint Charities used these donations to help people in need around the world,” the news release stated. “These funds represent only a small part of the Church’s combined annual humanitarian and welfare aid expenditures, approaching $1 billion a year. These expenditures also include significant use of the faith’s fast offering fund, which local bishops use to help the poorest members of their congregations.”

Since the organization’s inception in 1985, Latter-day Saint Charities has provided over $2.3 billion worth of assistance in 197 countries.

“Among the major events to which Latter-day Saint Charities responded in 2019 were Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which brought flooding that destroyed crops in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe last spring,” the news release said.

“Working alongside global and local partners, Latter-day Saint Charities provided shelter and food to those devastated by the storms’ rampage. Of course, recovery from these disasters stretches well beyond their immediate aftermath. Months after the cyclones, Latter-day Saint Charities and its partners continue to repair and refurnish schools ahead of the rainy season, to give students a dry place to study and learn.”

Reflecting on last year’s humanitarian outreach, Latter-day Saint Charities President Sharon Eubank said a core principle of the organization’s work is to first find out what people need and then mobilize to help them.

“When you see some of the big responses that happened last year like the cyclone in Mozambique, the famine responses, the work we did around different hurricanes and things like that, the core principle is to get on the ground and find out what people need right now and what they will need later on,” she said. “And then we can work to fill in those gaps. The annual report reflects some of the more intensive work we’ve done on the ground, finding out what’s the real need.”

To read the full report click here.