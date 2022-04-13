Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases Easter message

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an Easter message ahead of the holiday, this Sunday.

The text follows:

“He is risen” was the angelic message of the first Easter. With feelings of worship and gratitude, we declare our witness that Jesus Christ is indeed risen.

God the Father has given us the divine birth, the incomparable life, and the infinite atoning sacrifice of His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ.

By the power of the Father, Jesus rose again and claimed the victory over death. He is our resurrected Savior, our Exemplar, and our Redeemer. He is the light, the life, and the hope of the world. His way is the path that leads to happiness in this life and eternal life in the world to come.

May the glorious significance of Easter attract all to follow Jesus Christ and to love one another as He taught in word and deed.

President Russell M. Nelson

President Dallin H. Oaks

President Henry B. Eyring