Cinemark announces Best Pictures Oscars Movie Week pass, good at 5 Utah theaters

UTAH, Jan. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Cinemark has announced its 2024 Oscar Movie Week Series, costing $40 and good for viewing the Best Picture Academy Awards nominees.

The pass, available online only, is good for specific Oscar Week screenings at Utah venues:

Cinemark Tinseltown Ogden 14

Cinemark Century Salt Lake 16 and XD, Salt Lake City

Cinemark Century Sandy Union Heights 16

Cinemark Jordan Landing 24 and XD, West Jordan

Cinemark Provo 16

Southern Utahns living closer to Las Vegas can go to Cinemark Century Suncoast 16 in that city. For venues nationwide, click here.

J Robert Oppenheimer Cillian Murphy leads The Manhattan Project at Los Alamos NM Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

The films’ individual screenings are scheduled between March 5 and 10. The films are American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest.

Oscar Shorts are also scheduled.

For film times and more information, click here.