‘Citizen hero’ helps driver escape before train collision in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, April 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Springville Fire & Rescue says a ‘Citizen Hero’ helped save a life Saturday night, as did the train’s engineer, who slowed the locomotive as much as he could.

“Vehicle became stuck on railroad in between arms, occupant delayed exiting the vehicle,” the SF&R news release says.

“Citizen Hero recognized the delay and assisted the occupant to swiftly escape the vehicle just before it was struck and carried 100 yards.”

A photo of the partially crushed car shows the collision easily could have been fatal to the female driver.

“Shout out to swift action by locomotive engineer and Springville PD,” the release continues.

“The train engineer’s swift action resulted in sufficient time for the occupant to escape the vehicle. We discovered that even fire engine engineers have heros, locomotive engineers!”

The post praised the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train engineer for his actions.

“A great job by the BNSF Engineer also saved her life, due to his attentiveness and quick action. The BNSF supervisor said it is not normal to slow as fast and as safely as he did, feathering five engines brakes.”