City councils get heart defibrillators

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber Fire District is distributing heart defibrillators where they can do the most good.

“Back in March, our crews responded to a critical medical call which highlighted the urgent need for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in several of our city buildings,” the district said in a Friday post on social media.

“You might be asking what an AED is, it is a sophisticated yet user-friendly medical device used to assist individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.”

The device can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if required, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help restore an effective heart rhythm, according to the fire district.

“Keeping this need in mind, our EMS Division Chief took the initiative to apply for grants and solicit donations to acquire these essential medical devices for placement in the appropriate locations.

“I am delighted to inform you that last night, during their respective city council meetings, both Farr West City and Hooper City were presented with an AED.”