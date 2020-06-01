City, Hill AFB crews battle residential fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, May 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton and Hill Air Force Base fire departments responded to a residential fire on Aspen East Drive just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Crews were able to quickly gain control of the fire before it could significantly spread to the rest of the two-story home, at 831 East and 900 North.

The home’s occupants evacuated safely before fire crews arrived, and there were no injuries to anyone as a result of the fire.

Initial damage has been estimated at $100,000.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation Sunday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more details become known.