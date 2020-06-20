City of Alpine offers reward for information after surge in vandalism

ALPINE, Utah, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The city of Alpine is offering a reward in connection with the vandalism of bathrooms in city parks and other open areas.

“Alpine City is offering a $2,000 REWARD for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who have recently destroyed bathrooms at our city parks and open space areas,” says an announcement on an Alpine social media page.

“On May 9, it was discovered that a toilet was blown up at the Creekside Park south restroom. On May 18, we found that a toilet at the Burgess Park restroom was destroyed, and again this morning we found that toilets have been blown up at the splash pad restroom and at the rodeo grounds.

“That’s four incidents in less than six weeks at a substantial cost to the taxpayers of our city. In addition, twice in the last month the dumpster at Burgess Park has been lit on fire.”

The city will pursue the prosecution of those responsible “to the fullest extent of the law,” Alpine’s statement says. “It appears that some type of explosives have been used so that will likely add another level to the charges.”

Fixing the damage is expensive, the statement says.

“Making the repairs to these facilities comes at a high cost. The City’s goal is to keep these facilities open for the use of the public but we need your help. Please call the Lone Peak Police Department at 801- 756-9800 or Alpine City Hall at 801-756-6347.