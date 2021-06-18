City of Holladay bans private fireworks

HOLLADAY, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The city of Holladay is banning private fireworks through October, it was announced Friday.

“At the June 17 Holladay City Council meeting, all six council members voted unanimously to prohibit the discharge of personal fireworks within city limits through Oct. 15,” said a news release. “This follows numerous inquiries from constituents concerned about current conditions, an advisory recommendation from the Unified Fire Authority Fire Marshal Brad Larson, and continued communication from the state of Utah regarding the exceptional drought situation.”

Watering restrictions in the Salt Lake County are also adding to the dry conditions that currently exist in Holladay and abutting foothills, the news release said.

“We’re all aware of the fires in California last year, and the tragic loss of property in Southern Oregon,” said Mayor Rob Dahle. “Conditions this year are ripe for not just a repeat, but perhaps worse. This should cause us all to consider safety measures we can take to mitigate any opportunity for a rogue fire to break out. The ramifications would be disastrous.”

In addition to Holladay, other Salt Lake County east bench communities share the same concerns and have or are considering similar restrictions, including Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights, Sandy, and Draper.

“Some may view this action as excessive, but after listening to the advice of environmental and fire professionals, we feel our responsibility to protect life and property of Holladay residents outweighs the short-term benefits of traditional neighborhood fireworks,” Dahle added.

The city of Holladay will host a professionally run fireworks show by a commercial vendor on Saturday, July 3, at 10 p.m. at Holladay City Park to mark Independence Day.

“The Holladay City Council sincerely encourages residents to comply with the ban and support this effort to protect the community,” the news release said.