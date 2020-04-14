City of Logan cancels Freedom Fire Independence Day Celebration

LOGAN, Utah, April 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The city of Logan has announced the cancellation of the Freedom Fire Independence Day Celebration scheduled for July 3 at USU Maverik Stadium.

“The cancellation comes as a result of coronavirus related disruption to the planning for Freedom Fire, current uncertainty regarding mass gatherings at public events, and the unfolding financial impact to event sponsors,” said a post on Logan’s website.

The event would have featured entertainment and a fireworks show.

Tickets were due to go on sale May 18.

