City of Pasadena opens hotline to assist Rose Bowl attendees

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — If you’re attending the Rose Bowl and have a question, the city of Pasadena is there for you.

“Today through Friday, Dec. 31, Visit Pasadena will host the 37th Annual Visitor Hotline,” said a news release from the city Wednesday morning. “Visit Pasadena’s knowledgeable team of local experts will answer hundreds of questions about the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl game, dining, accommodations, and things to do in Pasadena.”

The visitor hotline can be reached by calling 877-793-9911; it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT, or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Pasadena for the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl game,” said Jeanne Goldschmidt, executive director, Visit Pasadena. “Visit Pasadena is thrilled to provide the Pasadena Visitor Hotline as a resource to help visitors have a safe and memorable experience in our destination.”

On game day, stadium gates open at 12:30 a.m. MT or 11:30 a.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early to avoid longer lines and to experience the Rose Bowl Game pregame entertainment, which begins at 2 p.m. MT or 1 p.m. PT. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. MT or 2:10 p.m. PT on ESPN.

