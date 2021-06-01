City of St. George, Dixie Power launch campaign to avoid rolling blackouts

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George and Dixie Power have created color-coded alerts for residents to avoid rolling blackouts this summer.

“Use Less, Save More” encourages residents to be mindful of their energy use, according to the city’s website.

During the weekdays of June, July, and August, St. George will use color-coded alerts — green, orange, and red — to advise customers on what they should do based on the current conditions. Notices will be posted on St. George’s website, and on social media.

Each day, the city will post a color-coded notice on its website, and on Monday the notice was green.

That means are residents are asked to:

Adjust thermostat two degrees higher than you are comfortable.

Leave air vents open.

Close the drapes to reduce the amount of heat transfer into your home.

Turn off unused electrical equipment when you leave the room, such as TVs and lights.

On an orange day, residents are asked to:

Avoid using the oven.

Reduce energy use during peak hours, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside.

On a red day, residents are urged to: