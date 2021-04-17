City of Tooele issues boil order after damage to water line

TOOELE, Utah, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The City of Tooele has announced a water-boil order for part of the city after damage to a water line.

Affected area includes residences east of Droubay Road, west of Canyon Overlook Drive, north of Skyline Drive, and those on 270 South, a city announcement said.

“There was damage to a water line in your area,” the city’s statement says. “We believe we have the impact isolated and we are taking precautions and testing to ensure water quality.

“In the meantime, please be advised that you should boil your water before drinking or cooking with it until further notice. If your water has discoloration or cloudiness, open your fixtures and let water run until the water is clear.”

The message also shared the directions and information that appear below:

What should I do if I live in this area?

• DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

• E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

• The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

For more information, please contact 435-843-2148.