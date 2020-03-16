City of West Jordan declares local emergency to fight coronavirus

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gepahardt Daily) — West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton has declared a local emergency to strengthen preparation efforts against coronavirus.

A news release from West Jordan City said the move is being made to help the city respond more quickly and effectively to potential hardship due to the virus.

“The steps we are taking today are out of an abundance of caution,” said Burton, by way of the news release. “This move is about preparation, not panic. There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 in West Jordan, but we want to be well positioned to respond to any changes to the situation. The city of West Jordan is doing everything we can to protect the members of our community.”

By signing a local declaration, the Mayor “has paved the way for more agile decision making, quicker acquisition of needed supplies and improved access to county, state and federal funds should they become necessary, in the response to COVID-19,” the news release said.

City officials are leaning on the city’s emergency plan to ensure the delivery of vital services such as clean water and general utilities. Fire and police services will continue without interruption.

“The city of West Jordan has made preparations that provide the necessary direction, information and resources to approach a potential health crisis with confidence,” said Chief Administrative Officer Korban Lee. “Solid planning is the best response to an emergency. I am confident in the city staff’s ability to handle the current situation.”

The city has made adjustments to its regular operations based on recommendations provided by the state of Utah. While City Hall is still open, many employees have been asked to work from home. Those doing business with the city during this time are urged to call in advance. Customer service can be reached at 801-569-5000.

All city-sponsored events have been cancelled until further notice. Use of city facilities for third party gatherings has been suspended through the end of April.

For more information, please visit westjordan.utah.gov/coronavirus.