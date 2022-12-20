Civilian review board clears South Salt Lake officers in Sept. fatal shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A civilian review board has cleared two officers in the fatal shooting of a suspect in September who fired on the officers responding to numerous 911 calls on the suspect’s threatening behavior.

The previous 911 calls had found Jebb Muir on Sept. 26 possibly psychotic and suicidal, armed and threatening civilians and officers, according to a post on social media Monday night signed by the South Salt Lake Civilian Review Board.

Events culminated shortly after 11 p.m. that night after the last call from a man reporting Muir threatening him with a rife, according o the board’s statement. “As the first two arriving officer exited their car, Jebb reached for a shotgun and fired at officers. The two officers fired at Jebb, killing him.”

The board’s review follows reports from the Salt Lake County Officer Involved Critical Incident Response Team and SSLPD’s Internal Affair investigation finding the officers actions were justified and within policy and state law.

“The board commends the two officers for their composure and discipline, particularly the officer who maintained his leadership and control over the situation after being struck in the head by buckshot.”