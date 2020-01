CLEARFIELD, Utah, Jan. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire in a Clearfield apartment building has displaced multiple people.

The fire started at about 2 a.m. Friday in the area of 260 W. 1700 South, next to the Freeport Center, reportedly in a vacant apartment. No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished quickly. Red Cross officials arrived to help displaced residents.

An estimated $70,000 in damages was done to the structure, North Davis Fire officials said.